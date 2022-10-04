© 2022
The Roundtable

"Servants of the Damned" by David Enrich

Published October 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
David Enrich - Servants of the Damned.jpg
Mariner Books

In his acclaimed #1 bestseller "Dark Towers," David Enrich presented the never-before-told saga of how Deutsche Bank became the global face of financial recklessness and criminality. Now in "Servants of the Damned, " Enrich turns his eye towards the world of “Big Law” and the nearly unchecked influence these firms wield to shield the wealthy and powerful—and bury their secrets. To tell this story, Enrich focuses on Jones Day, one of the world’s largest law firms. Jones Day’s narrative arc—founded in Cleveland in 1893, it became the first law firm to expand nationally and is now a global juggernaut with deep ties to corporate interests and conservative politics—is a powerful encapsulation of the changes that have swept the legal industry in recent decades.

