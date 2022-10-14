2022 Saratoga Book Festival

The Saratoga Book Festival (SBF) is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York with a mission to encourage a lifelong love of reading and promote greater literacy for all.

For one really wonderful weekend each year, SBF brings writers, book lovers, and reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

This year’s authors include: Gregory Maguire, Meg Wolitzer, Peter Balakian, Chris Hedges, Francine Prose and Peter Steiner – just to name a few. Ellen Beal, President of SBF, joins us this morning for a preview.