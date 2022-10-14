© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2022 Saratoga Book Festival

Published October 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
saratogabookfestival.png
Provided
/

The Saratoga Book Festival (SBF) is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York with a mission to encourage a lifelong love of reading and promote greater literacy for all.

For one really wonderful weekend each year, SBF brings writers, book lovers, and reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

This year’s authors include: Gregory Maguire, Meg Wolitzer, Peter Balakian, Chris Hedges, Francine Prose and Peter Steiner – just to name a few. Ellen Beal, President of SBF, joins us this morning for a preview.

Tags
The Roundtable saratoga book festivalbook festival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/14/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
  • musiciansofmaalwyck.png
    The Roundtable
    Musicians of Ma'alwyck present season opening concert with the theme "A Stranger in Your Own Land"
    Joe Donahue
    Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. The first concert of this season, "A Stranger in Your Own Land" is this coming Saturday. The centerpiece on the program is the lamentation cantata Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Roy Harris. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.
  • templegrandin-visualthinking.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Temple Grandin's new book "Visual Thinking"
    Joe Donahue
    In the new book “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” New York Times bestselling author, autism activist, and scientist Temple Grandin explores cutting-edge research to take us inside the world of visual thinking, reframing the conversation on neurodiversity and showing how necessary different types of thinkers are essential for our collective well-being.
  • Paula Poundstone
    The Roundtable
    Paula Poundstone at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 10/14
    Joe Donahue
    Paula Poundstone will take the stage at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 14th, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY.
  • Artwork for Edward Albee's Seascape at BTG
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents Edward Albee's "Seascape"
    Joe Donahue
    Running through October 23rd at The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, winner of the 1975 Pulitzer Prize, Edward Albee’s Seascape brings true eloquence to its compelling yet subtle examination of the very meaning and significance of life itself.
  • Artwork for 2022 FilmColumbia Festival
    The Roundtable
    FilmColumbia 2022
    Joe Donahue
    FilmColumbia, now in its 22nd year and Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, will once again light up the screen with the very best–and the latest–national and international films. Screening some 45 films from October 21 - 30, FilmColumbia 2022 will feature festival-favorite releases from acclaimed directors.
Load More