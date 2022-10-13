Temple Grandin's new book "Visual Thinking"

We live in a language-dominated world that tends to sideline visual thinkers, screening them out at school and passing over them in the workplace - even though visual thinkers constitute a far greater proportion of the population than previously believed.

In the new book “Visual Thinking The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” New York Times bestselling author, autism activist, and scientist Temple Grandin explores cutting-edge research to take us inside the world of visual thinking, reframing the conversation on neurodiversity and showing how necessary different types of thinkers are essential for our collective well-being.

Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and the author of the New York Times bestsellers “Animals in Translation,” “Animals Make Us Human,” “The Autistic Brain,” and “Thinking in Pictures.”