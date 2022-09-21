9/21/22 RT Panel

Jim Kaat was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, in Cooperstown, New York after being elected by the Golden Days Era Committee.He played 15 seasons for the Minnesota Twins and he wears the Twins cap on his plaque that hangs in the hall. Kaat pitched for a total of five organizations in a 25 year run in the majors, winning 283 games, 16 Gold Glove awards as the best fielder at his position in the major leagues, mostly with the Minnesota Twins. He also played for the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was part of the 1982 World Series championship there 40 years ago. He was with us a few months ago, but a lot has happened since then he is now an inducted member into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His new book "Good as Gold: My Eight Decades in Baseball" is a hit.

Listen • 21:19