The Roundtable

9/21/22 RT Panel

Published September 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of RPI’s Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence and Computing Jim Hendler, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and director, actor, educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.

Related Content
  • Book covers for books listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Pamela Pescosolido of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
  • Nick Seabrook "One Person One Vote" book cover
    The Roundtable
    "One Person, One Vote" by Nick Seabrook
    Joe Donahue
    A redistricting crisis is now upon us. The new book, One Person, One Vote: A Surprising History of Gerrymandering in America, tells the history of how we got to this moment - from the Founding Fathers to today’s high-tech manipulation of election districts - and shows how to protect our most sacred, hard-fought principle of one person, one vote. Author and Professor Nick Seabrook joins us.
  • Book cover for "Parent Nation"
    The Roundtable
    "Parent Nation" by pediatric surgeon and social scientist Dr. Dana Suskind
    Joe Donahue
    World-class pediatric surgeon, social scientist, and best-selling author of "Thirty Million Words" Dr. Dana Suskind's new book, "Parent Nation," helps parents recognize both their collective identity and their formidable power as custodians of our next generation.
  • "Imminence" by Mary Taylor (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)
    The Roundtable
    2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount
    Sarah LaDuke
    Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.This year’s exhibition includes 30 works by artists from all over the United States - on view through October 19.ScuptureNow Executive Director Ann John and Executive Assistant Emily Robinson take us around to talk about the art and the artists.
  • Joe Donahue interviews Jim Kaat
    The Roundtable
    Newly inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jim Kaat reflects on his career
    Joe Donahue
    Jim Kaat was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, in Cooperstown, New York after being elected by the Golden Days Era Committee.He played 15 seasons for the Minnesota Twins and he wears the Twins cap on his plaque that hangs in the hall. Kaat pitched for a total of five organizations in a 25 year run in the majors, winning 283 games, 16 Gold Glove awards as the best fielder at his position in the major leagues, mostly with the Minnesota Twins. He also played for the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was part of the 1982 World Series championship there 40 years ago. He was with us a few months ago, but a lot has happened since then he is now an inducted member into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His new book "Good as Gold: My Eight Decades in Baseball" is a hit.
