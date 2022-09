Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is a National Historic Landmark District, owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations. It is currently the setting for a collection of kinetic sculptures by acclaimed American artist George Warren Rickey, who lived from 1907 to 2002. For the exhibition, entitled “ViewEscapes,” Naumkeag partnered with the George Rickey Foundation and the George Rickey estate. The sculptures will be in place and on view through October.

