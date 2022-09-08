© 2022


The Roundtable

Equine Advocates 21st Annual Gala to feature performance by Ailey II

Published September 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Ailey II in Alvin Ailey's Revelations
Nir Arieli
/
Ailey II in Alvin Ailey's Revelations

Equine Advocates’ 21st Annual Gala will take place on Sunday, September 18. Ailey II, the company founded in 1974 by the legendary American choreographer Alvin Ailey, will perform live at PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, New York. Also, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company member Constance Stamatiou will guest star to perform one of Ailey’s timeless works, “Cry.”

The proceeds from this fundraiser will support Equine Advocates Rescue & Sanctuary’s care of 80 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules who call the sanctuary home. To tell us more, we welcome - Susan Wagner - the president of Equine Advocates, the national, non-profit equine protection organization she founded in 1996. And Francesca Harper, the Artistic Director of Ailey II.

