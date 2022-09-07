The 2022 Washington County Cheese Tour With Wine And Beer

The Annual Washington County Cheese Tour with Wine and Beer is taking place September 10 and 11 in Washington County, New York. Several creative farmstead cheese makers, brewers and vineyards in Washington County will open their farms and businesses to the public.

At each farm, guests will sample specially selected cheeses, wine and beer while experiencing first-hand the region’s long-standing cheese making traditions reaching back to the nineteenth century.

To find out more we welcome: Marge Randles from Argyle Cheese Farmer;

Jessica Ziehm from the Farm Store at Tiashoke Farm; and Gerry Barnhart from Victory View Vineyard.