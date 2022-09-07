© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The 2022 Washington County Cheese Tour With Wine And Beer

Published September 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
The Cheese Tour logo

The Annual Washington County Cheese Tour with Wine and Beer is taking place September 10 and 11 in Washington County, New York. Several creative farmstead cheese makers, brewers and vineyards in Washington County will open their farms and businesses to the public.

At each farm, guests will sample specially selected cheeses, wine and beer while experiencing first-hand the region’s long-standing cheese making traditions reaching back to the nineteenth century.

To find out more we welcome: Marge Randles from Argyle Cheese Farmer;
Jessica Ziehm from the Farm Store at Tiashoke Farm; and Gerry Barnhart from Victory View Vineyard.

Tags

The Roundtable Cheesewashington countyWashington County Cheese Tourwinebeer
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/7/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist Rosemary Armao, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
  • Basilica Hudson
    The Roundtable
    Basilica Green Benefit Concert and more at Basilica Hudson
    Joe Donahue
    Co-Founder and Director Melissa Auf der Maur from Basilica Hudson is here to tell us about three upcoming events: The Basilica Green Concert on September 10th, the return of the local artist series Jupiter Nights on September 15th and Basilica’s participation in Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week starting September 17 and running through the 25th.Housed in a solar powered, reclaimed 1880s industrial factory, Basilica Hudson, a nonprofit multidisciplinary art center located in Hudson New York, welcomes visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, public installations and other community gatherings.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • Gerald Malloy
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Gerald Malloy
    Alan Chartock
    In today’s Congressional Corner, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gerald Malloy of Vermont continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
Load More