Rinker Buck's new book "Live on the Mississippi" shares adventures of pioneers on the United State's inland rivers

Best-selling author Rinker Buck’s new book, “Life on the Mississippi,” is a blend of history and adventure in which Buck builds a wooden flatboat and sails down the Mississippi, illuminating the forgotten past of America’s first western frontier.

Seven years ago, Rinker Buck, whose curiosity about history launched him across the West in a covered wagon pulled by mules and propelled his book about the trip, “The Oregon Trail,” to the New York Times bestseller list. Now, Buck returns to chronicle his latest incredible adventure: building a wooden flatboat from the bygone era of the early 1800s and journeying down the Mississippi River to New Orleans.

Rinker Buck will be at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Vermont for a talk and book signing on Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.; and Oblong Books’ White Hart Speaker Series will host him in Salisbury, Connecticut on Tuesday, September 13 at 6 p.m.