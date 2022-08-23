Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer discuss Off-Broadway musical "Between the Lines"

The new Off-Broadway musical "Between the Lines" is running at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage through September 11.

Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha van Leer, "Between the Lines" is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhounand choreographed by Paul McGill and features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson in their New York theatre debuts.

Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer join us.