Free Banned Books event and Little Liberty Library in Saratoga Springs

Published August 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
There will be a celebration on Wednesday, August 24 for the launch of Little Liberty Library, a free library box in Caffe Lena's courtyard in Saratoga Springs dedicated to frequently banned books. Admission is a banned book or a donation to keep the library stocked.

For more than 60 years, Caffe Lena has not only cared for free speech but presented a safe haven for it on stage—whether in the form of music, theater or the spoken word.

The current national uptick in efforts to ban controversial books from libraries is a way to suppress conversation; to tame our ability to think for ourselves. This celebration will open and close with music by Dan Berggren. Twelve authors will each read for 3-5 minutes from titles that have been banned or challenged

Joining us: Free Banned Books! Organizer Pat Nugent, Executive Director of Caffe Lena Sarah Craig, and Director of the New York State Writers Institute Paul Grondahl.

