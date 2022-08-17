Billy Keane - "Too Much to Let it Go" - new album and record release show at Bousquet Mountain

Billy Keane's path has been a winding one, and one which he has experienced through the eyes of a singer-songwriter of a unique kind. In early 2020, Billy found his sobriety from alcohol, ending a long lasting and destructive legacy. He has since begun a new life with clarity, gratitude, and a deep and abiding appreciation for simple living.

Billy's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country on display in his new album: Too Much to Let It Go. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.

In 2014, Billy co-founded the ever-popular collaborative songwriter project called The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. And this morning he is in Studio A.

He’s playing a record release show with Taylor Ashton at Bousquet Mountain tomorrow night – that’s August 18 – at 7pm.