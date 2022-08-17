© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Billy Keane - "Too Much to Let it Go" - new album and record release show at Bousquet Mountain

Published August 17, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Billy Keane
Provided
/
Billy Keane

Billy Keane's path has been a winding one, and one which he has experienced through the eyes of a singer-songwriter of a unique kind. In early 2020, Billy found his sobriety from alcohol, ending a long lasting and destructive legacy. He has since begun a new life with clarity, gratitude, and a deep and abiding appreciation for simple living.

Billy's sound is a blending of new folk/Americana with indie rock and country on display in his new album: Too Much to Let It Go. His musical legacy has taken him to festivals all over the country, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with household names like: James Taylor, Yo Yo Ma, The Gin Blossoms, Blues Traveler and many others at venues wide-ranging.

In 2014, Billy co-founded the ever-popular collaborative songwriter project called The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. And this morning he is in Studio A.

He’s playing a record release show with Taylor Ashton at Bousquet Mountain tomorrow night – that’s August 18 – at 7pm.

Tags

The Roundtable singer-songwriterbilly keanerecord release
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Matt Putorti
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Matt Putorti
    Alan Chartock
    Can the Number Three House Republican lose? In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic candidate Matt Putorti of New York’s 21st district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    8/17/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
  • Artwork for "Dragula" at BTG 2022
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Dracula" at The Colonial Theatre through 8/27
    Joe Donahue
    The Berkshire Theatre Group is presenting a new production on Dracula” at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA through August 27. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel of gothic horror and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn, “Dracula” has been striking fear into the hearts of people around the world for over a hundred years. To learn more – we welcome actors Mitchell Winter who plays Dracula, and Nomè SiDone who plays Jonathan Harker.
  • Free-Banned-Books-Event.png
    The Roundtable
    Free Banned Books event and Little Liberty Library in Saratoga Springs
    Joe Donahue
    There will be a celebration on Wednesday August 24th for the launch of Little Liberty Library, a free library box in Caffe Lena's courtyard in Saratoga Springs dedicated to frequently banned books. Admission is a banned book or a donation to keep the library stocked.For more than 60 years, Caffe Lena has not only cared for free speech but presented a safe haven for it on stage—whether in the form of music, theater or the spoken word.The current national uptick in efforts to ban controversial books from libraries is a way to suppress conversation; to tame our ability to think for ourselves. This celebration will open and close with music by Dan Berggren. Twelve authors will each read for 3-5 minutes from titles that have been banned or challengedJoining us: Free Banned Books! Organizer Pat Nugent, Executive Director of Caffe Lena Sarah Craig, and Director of the New York State Writers Institute Paul Grondahl.
Load More