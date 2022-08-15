Linda Lavin "Love Notes" at Southern Vermont Arts Center 8/18

Tony Award and two-time Golden Globe Award Winner, Linda Lavin, will perform at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion on Thursday, August 18th at 8PM as part of the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series presented by Berkshire Bank.

Linda Lavin, Love Notes is a CD release party with the great Billy Stritch at the piano and on vocals. A romantic and swinging collection of the Great American Song Book with some Brazilian and Steely Dan thrown in for dazzle!

Broadway, TV, and film star Linda Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes, and in 2011, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also a 6-time Tony Nominee. Linda is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for 9 years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award Winner.