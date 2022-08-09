Olivia Newton-John - in memoriam

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke. Rice's 1976 novel "Interview With the Vampire" was later adapted, with a script by Rice, into the 1994 movie directed by Neil Jordan and starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. It's also set to be adapted again in an upcoming TV series on AMC and AMC+ set to premiere next year. Anne Rice was a frequent guest on our programs. In memoriam, we’ll share portions of two interviews this morning. The first was recorded in 2012 when the first of Rice’s “The Wolf Gift Chronicles” novels was released and the second in 2013 in a live event with Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs.

Listen • 10:10