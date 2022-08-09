© 2022
The Roundtable

Olivia Newton-John - in memoriam

Published August 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Olivia_Newton_John_(2084572536).jpg - 61st Annual Academy Awards, 1989
Alan Light
/
Olivia Newton-John - 61st Annual Academy Awards, 1989

Australian pop star and actor Olivia Newton John died yesterday; she was 73. Best known for her iconic performance opposite John Travolta as Sandy in the 1978 movie musical "Grease," she was already a popular easy-listening singer with several hit songs when she was cast it the film. In 1981, her poppy dance hit "Physical," became her biggest hit and spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. After learning she had breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John became an advocate for research into the disease. We spoke with her in 2011 when a northeast tour brought her to The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York.

The Roundtable in memoriam
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
