Gilbert Gottfried - in memoriam

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian, “Aladdin” star and owner of the most recognizable voice in Hollywood, has died after battling a long illness. He was 67. In 2016, Gottfried headlined the Woodstock Comedy Festival and I spoke with him about his career. We air that interview now - in full - in memoriam.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Stephen King has called him “a national treasure,” comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried is known for his trademark squinting and screeching...and hilarious observations.

He started his stand-up career at the age of 15, and in 1980 he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. He came to fame doing a series of memorable promo bits for MTV, and over the years he's appeared in numerous films, including Beverly Hills Cop II and The Aristocrats.

In addition, Gottfried regularly appeared on Late Night With David Letterman, Hollywood Squares, The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show. He is also the creator and host of the very successful podcast Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast where he talks with the show business legends, icons and behind-the-scenes talents who shaped his childhood and influenced his comedy.

Gilbert will be headlining the Woodstock Comedy Festival next weekend on September 24th at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock at 8PM.