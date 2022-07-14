© 2022
The Roundtable

New York City Ballet Principal dancer Indiana Woodward on this season at SPAC

Published July 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Indiana Woodward - NYCB

The full New York City Ballet company is at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York this week with six performances featuring the timeless works of Balanchine and Robbins, as well as the return of Merce Cunningham’s Summerspace and SPAC debuts by Jamar Roberts and Pam Tanowitz.

The week kicked off with NYCB On and Off Stage and closes with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

To tell us more we are joined by dancer Indiana Woodward.

She was born in Paris, France and began her dance training at the age of ten in Venice, California. Ms. Woodward began studying at the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, during the 2010 summer course and enrolled as a full-time student that fall.

In August 2012, she became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in December 2012.

Ms. Woodward was promoted to Principal in October 2021.

