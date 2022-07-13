© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Authors Guild presents the WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival at Shakespeare & Company

Published July 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
WIT-Featured-1.png
Provided
/
The Authors Guild

The Authors Guild Foundation will be hosting their inaugural WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival this September in Lenox, Massachusetts. WIT looks to expand our understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new voices and perspectives with some of our top authors, novelists, playwrights, and journalists.

For their inaugural event on September 22-25th they will explore the theme Reimagining America through a series of conversations, presentations, panels, and speeches. The authors will discuss topics such as identity and belonging, reexamining history, climate change, the U.S. Supreme Court, and visions for our future.

To tell us more we welcome Lynn Boulger, Executive Director of the Authors Guild Foundation.

Tags

The Roundtable literaturewritingwritersideas
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    7/13/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, former NY 19 Congressperson John Faso, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Book cover for "The Power of Regret" by Daniel Pink
    The Roundtable
    Inward, outward, forward - Daniel Pink presents new book and research on regret
    Joe Donahue
    Everybody has regrets, Daniel H. Pink explains in "The Power of Regret" (Riverhead Books). They’re a universal and healthy part of being human. And understanding how regret works can help us make smarter decisions, perform better at work and school, and bring greater meaning to our lives. Drawing on research in social psychology, neuroscience, and biology, Pink debunks the myth of the “no regrets” philosophy of life. Using the largest sampling of American attitudes about regret ever conducted as well as his own World Regret Survey — which has collected regrets from more than 15,000 people in 105 countries — he lays out the four core regrets that each of us has. These deep regrets offer compelling insights into how we live and how we can find a better path forward.
  • bookpicks071122.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener at the Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.
  • Timothy Busfield
    The Roundtable
    Timothy Busfield in "Safe Home" at Shadowland Stages
    Joe Donahue
    Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York presents the world premiere of "Safe Home," written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on stories from Hanks' book "Uncommon Type." The play stars Emmy Award-Winning actor Timothy Busfield whose credits include playing Elliot Weston on the TV drama "thirtysomething" and Danny Concannon on Aaron Sorkin’s "The West Wing." He has hundreds of credits acting, producing, and directing.
Load More