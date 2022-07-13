The Authors Guild presents the WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival at Shakespeare & Company

The Authors Guild Foundation will be hosting their inaugural WIT: Words, Ideas, and Thinkers Festival this September in Lenox, Massachusetts. WIT looks to expand our understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new voices and perspectives with some of our top authors, novelists, playwrights, and journalists.

For their inaugural event on September 22-25th they will explore the theme Reimagining America through a series of conversations, presentations, panels, and speeches. The authors will discuss topics such as identity and belonging, reexamining history, climate change, the U.S. Supreme Court, and visions for our future.

To tell us more we welcome Lynn Boulger, Executive Director of the Authors Guild Foundation.