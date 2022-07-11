The Brucker – Weisse – Canterbury Jazz Orchestra at The Linda 7/21

Comprised of a mix of the Capital Region’s most seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars, the BWC Jazz Orchestra is co-run by drummer Cliff Brucker, trumpeter Steve Weisse, and trumpeter/arranger Dylan Canterbury. Upon receiving a music donation from the son of the late Al Quaglieri, former leader of the Albany Jazz Project, Brucker reached out to Weisse and Canterbury about putting together a rehearsal band to read through the music. The response to the band’s open rehearsals was so positive that the three leaders decided to establish more formal avenues for the band to perform.

The BWC Jazz Orchestra will be performing at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on July 21 at 7 p.m.