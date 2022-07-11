© 2022
The Roundtable

The Brucker – Weisse – Canterbury Jazz Orchestra at The Linda 7/21

Published July 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
The Linda

Comprised of a mix of the Capital Region’s most seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars, the BWC Jazz Orchestra is co-run by drummer Cliff Brucker, trumpeter Steve Weisse, and trumpeter/arranger Dylan Canterbury. Upon receiving a music donation from the son of the late Al Quaglieri, former leader of the Albany Jazz Project, Brucker reached out to Weisse and Canterbury about putting together a rehearsal band to read through the music. The response to the band’s open rehearsals was so positive that the three leaders decided to establish more formal avenues for the band to perform.

The BWC Jazz Orchestra will be performing at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on July 21 at 7 p.m.

The Roundtable the lindaJazzjazz music
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
