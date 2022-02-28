© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - ESYO CHIME

Published February 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
ESYO CHIME logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Empire State Youth Orchestra’s CHIME program with ESYO Executive Director Rebecca Calos.

Tags

The Roundtable falling into placeseymour fox memorial foundationthe seymour fox memorial foundationesyoCHIMEempire state youth orchestra
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Logo for St. Paul's Center
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - St. Paul's Center
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This morning we focus on the St. Paul's Center in Rensselaer with Executive Director Tracy Pitcher.
  • cekrnconsultinginc-logo.png
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - CEK RN Consulting Inc.
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.This morning we welcome Coretta Killikelly: Founder and Executive Director of CEK RN Consulting, Inc. - a patient advocacy organization in Albany, New York.
  • download.png
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - Social Enterprise and Training Center
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.This week we focus on the Social Enterprise and Training Center (SEAT) in Schenectady, NY. We welcome Jennifer Lawrence Founder/CEO & Emanuel McCall, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator.
  • HVCC Logo
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - The Viking Cupboard at Hudson Valley Community College
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
Load More