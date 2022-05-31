© 2022
Book Picks - The Bookloft

Published May 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
https://www.thebookloft.com/

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:
Hide by Kiersten White
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Aurora by David Koepp (pub June 7)
The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White (pub in paperback: June 7)
The Couple at Number 9 by Claire Douglas (pub: June 7)
Shifty's Boys by Chris Offutt (pub June 7)
Razzmatazz by Christopher Moore
Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (pub June 7)
Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (pub: June 7)

