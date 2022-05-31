Book Picks - The Bookloft

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

Hide by Kiersten White

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak

Aurora by David Koepp (pub June 7)

The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White (pub in paperback: June 7)

The Couple at Number 9 by Claire Douglas (pub: June 7)

Shifty's Boys by Chris Offutt (pub June 7)

Razzmatazz by Christopher Moore

Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (pub June 7)

Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (pub: June 7)

