Book Picks - The Bookloft

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
List:
Hide by Kiersten White
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Aurora by David Koepp (pub June 7)
The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White (pub in paperback: June 7)
The Couple at Number 9 by Claire Douglas (pub: June 7)
Shifty's Boys by Chris Offutt (pub June 7)
Razzmatazz by Christopher Moore
Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (pub June 7)
Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (pub: June 7)