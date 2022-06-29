WAM Theatre presents MisCast Cabaret 2022 on July 7

WAM Theatre is in the house to tell us about their MisCast Cabaret - a special one-night-only benefit performance hosted by Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee Jayne Atkinson on Thursday, July 7th at 7:30 PM at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.

In the MisCast Cabaret, WAM artists, accompanied by live musicians, will perform favorite Broadway songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. It is a fun way to question traditional casting while singing along! Hear your favorite songs from Hamilton, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, and more performed in ways you haven’t heard before.

The benefit performance supports WAM Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement programs— empowering and uplifting women and girls in Berkshire County and beyond. To tell us more, we welcome: Kristen van Ginhoven and Jayne Atkinson.