The Roundtable

WAM Theatre presents MisCast Cabaret 2022 on July 7

Published June 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
WAM Theatre is in the house to tell us about their MisCast Cabaret - a special one-night-only benefit performance hosted by Tony Award and Drama Desk Nominee Jayne Atkinson on Thursday, July 7th at 7:30 PM at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.

In the MisCast Cabaret, WAM artists, accompanied by live musicians, will perform favorite Broadway songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. It is a fun way to question traditional casting while singing along! Hear your favorite songs from Hamilton, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, and more performed in ways you haven’t heard before.

The benefit performance supports WAM Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement programs— empowering and uplifting women and girls in Berkshire County and beyond. To tell us more, we welcome: Kristen van Ginhoven and Jayne Atkinson.

The Roundtable wam theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue