"Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies" at Fenimore Art Museum through 9/5

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York is presenting a new exhibition, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies,” on view through September 5.

The exhibition explores three generations of the venerable Wyeth family, primarily N.C., Andrew, and Jamie, and provides a snapshot of them as young artists. Selections from the family’s collection of works examine the process of how each honed their expertise of rendering the human form through rigorous academic exercises. Exercises conducted both in the studio and in some cases, the morgue.

With text by guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth, the exhibition features many works never-before displayed, including Jamie’s anatomical sketches and figure studies, Andrew’s early studio sketches and later painting studies, and N.C.’s academic and studio sketches. Work by Carolyn Wyeth, who was trained by her father N.C. and instructed her nephew Jamie Wyeth, round out the exhibition.

To tell us more, we welcome Fenimore Director of Exhibitions, Chris Rossi and guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth.