The Roundtable

"Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies" at Fenimore Art Museum through 9/5

Published June 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Wyeth Gallery FAM00464.jpg
Provided
/
Fenimore Art Museum
DRAWN FROM LIFE: THREE GENERATIONS OF WYETH FIGURE STUDIES at Fenimore Art Museum

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York is presenting a new exhibition, “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies,” on view through September 5.

The exhibition explores three generations of the venerable Wyeth family, primarily N.C., Andrew, and Jamie, and provides a snapshot of them as young artists. Selections from the family’s collection of works examine the process of how each honed their expertise of rendering the human form through rigorous academic exercises. Exercises conducted both in the studio and in some cases, the morgue.

With text by guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth, the exhibition features many works never-before displayed, including Jamie’s anatomical sketches and figure studies, Andrew’s early studio sketches and later painting studies, and N.C.’s academic and studio sketches. Work by Carolyn Wyeth, who was trained by her father N.C. and instructed her nephew Jamie Wyeth, round out the exhibition.

To tell us more, we welcome Fenimore Director of Exhibitions, Chris Rossi and guest curator Victoria Browning Wyeth.

Tags

The Roundtable Wyethandrew wyethvictoria wyethn.c. wyethfenimore art museumCooperstownmuseumart
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Joe Donahue
