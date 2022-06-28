© 2022
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching" through 7/9

Published June 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
The Berkshire Theatre Group Production of the world premiere of "B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching" written by Tara Wilson Noth is running through July 9 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

In this timely play, a woman representing a black teenager accused of murder is forced to face truths about marriage, race and the choices she has made and the unspoken lies she told herself to conform.

To tell us more, we welcome a trio of actors from the production: Torsten Johnson, Jahi Kearese, and DeAnna Supplee.

The Roundtable theatersummer theater 2022berkshire theatre group
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
