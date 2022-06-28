Berkshire Theatre Group presents "B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching" through 7/9

The Berkshire Theatre Group Production of the world premiere of "B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching" written by Tara Wilson Noth is running through July 9 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

In this timely play, a woman representing a black teenager accused of murder is forced to face truths about marriage, race and the choices she has made and the unspoken lies she told herself to conform.

To tell us more, we welcome a trio of actors from the production: Torsten Johnson, Jahi Kearese, and DeAnna Supplee.