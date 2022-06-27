© 2022
The Roundtable
The Roundtable

"Snowstorm in August" by Marshall Karp

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
marshallkarp-snowstorminaugust-Blackstone Publishing.jpg
Provided
/
Blackstone Publishing

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and has written and produced numerous TV shows. Having paid his dues in Hollywood, he began killing the people he used to work with - in his novels - the Lomax and Biggs series.

And then he started collaborating with James Patterson and the duo have concocted the NYPD Red Series. After six bestsellers, Marshall will carry the series forward on his own with NYPD Red 7 – out in the fall.

But first, his new novel – just out - Snowstorm in August - imagines Central Park buried under tons of snow. Only it's not snow. It's cocaine.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
