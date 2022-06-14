New book explores American Presidents and their relations with the press in times of crisis

Jon Marshall is an associate professor in the journalism program at Northwestern University's Medill School in Evanston, Illinois.

Donald Trump’s presidency was marked by angry attacks on journalists, an extraordinary ability to capture the media spotlight, a flood of disinformation from the White House, and bitter partisanship reflected in the media. Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with the press affected how the United States dealt with the crises of COVID-19, climate change, social unrest due to systemic racism, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. But Trump’s troubled relationship with the press didn’t happen by chance.

Jon Marshall's new book, "Clash," explores the political, economic, social, and technological forces that have shaped the relationship between U.S. presidents and the press during times of crisis.