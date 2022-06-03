© 2022
The Roundtable

Andrew Fiala discusses "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants, and Citizens"

Published June 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
From the outset, Donald Trump's candidacy was shouted down by some claiming he was a tyrant or at least a would-be-tyrant in waiting. Across the ensuing four years and underscored by the January 6 Capitol Riot, those assertions have only gained credibility. But what is a tyrant? Does Trump qualify for that?

Andrew Fiala, who is a professor of Ethics, Political Philosophy, and The Philosophy of Religion and Non-Violence and Pacifism at the California State University at Fresno, has written a new book: "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants and Citizens" to address those very questions.

tyrant tyranny democracy history Donald Trump
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
