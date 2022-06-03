Andrew Fiala discusses "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants, and Citizens"

From the outset, Donald Trump's candidacy was shouted down by some claiming he was a tyrant or at least a would-be-tyrant in waiting. Across the ensuing four years and underscored by the January 6 Capitol Riot, those assertions have only gained credibility. But what is a tyrant? Does Trump qualify for that?

Andrew Fiala, who is a professor of Ethics, Political Philosophy, and The Philosophy of Religion and Non-Violence and Pacifism at the California State University at Fresno, has written a new book: "Tyranny from Plato to Trump: Fools, Sycophants and Citizens" to address those very questions.

