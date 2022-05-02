Woodstock Film Festival presents "National Museum" screening and fundraiser for Ukraine

The Woodstock Film Festival returns to the Rosendale Theatre on May 5th for a special fundraiser and screening of the 2021 documentary National Museum, directed by award-winning Ukrainian filmmaker Andrei Zagdansky. National Museum explores the art and inner workings of the major art institution in Kiev, Ukraine. Restoration specialists, curators, art handlers, designers and, of course, visitors are fascinating characters in this unhurried, poignant and occasionally funny survey of what is cherished and revered by the nation of forty-five million.

Curating, mounting and opening of two special exhibitions – one dedicated to the Ukrainian baroque and another one to a prominent avant-garde artist, Alexander Bogomazov –are the defining events in the narrative structure of the film. We welcome filmmaker Andrei Zagdansky.