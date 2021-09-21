© 2021
Speechless: The Art Of Wordless Picture Books At The Eric Carle Museum

Published September 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Suzy Lee, Illustration for Wave (Chronicle Books). Collection of the artist. © 2008 Suzy Lee.
There is a new exhibit - The Art of Wordless Picture Books – at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts. Wordless picture books take center stage in The Carle’s new exhibition on view through December 5th.

Artist and author David Wiesner, who has won six Caldecott citations, five of which were awarded for his tour-de-force wordless picture books, has traded in his paints and brushes to curate the exhibition.

Wiesner celebrates masters of the craft, including some of the artists who influenced his own remarkable career. He presents a 90-year history of graphic storytelling and examines how the wordless genre for children developed over time. The exhibition traces the form’s emergence from the shadows of mainstream publishing to its enthusiastic embrace by the public today.

