Berkshire International Film Festival presents opening night film "Art & Krimes by Krimes"

While locked-up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Leaning into his own identity as a convicted felon and celebrated artist, Jesse turns the spotlight on people still in prison, asking us to question surface representations, recognize overlooked beauty, and celebrate the transcendent power of art to connect us and elevate the human spirit.

The documentary "Art & Krimes by Krimes" will be the opening night film at this year's Berkshire International Film Festival on June 2, 2022 at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, NY. We are joined by director Alysa Nahmias and artist Jesse Krimes.