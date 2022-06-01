© 2022
Berkshire International Film Festival presents opening night film "Art & Krimes by Krimes"

Published June 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Still from Art & Krimes by Krimes
Provided
/
biffman.org

While locked-up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art—including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Leaning into his own identity as a convicted felon and celebrated artist, Jesse turns the spotlight on people still in prison, asking us to question surface representations, recognize overlooked beauty, and celebrate the transcendent power of art to connect us and elevate the human spirit.

The documentary "Art & Krimes by Krimes" will be the opening night film at this year's Berkshire International Film Festival on June 2, 2022 at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, NY. We are joined by director Alysa Nahmias and artist Jesse Krimes.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
