BIFF/16 - The Berkshire International Film Festival 6/2-6/5

The 16th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival gets underway June 2–5 in Great Barrington and Lenox and features another blockbuster weekend line-up of films, events, and incredibly special guests. Marked with strong international programming and an ongoing commitment to presenting the best in documentary film, the festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration.

Highlights include the 2022 BIFF Honoree is Multi Award-Winning, Legendary Actor Alfre Woodard, the showing of Documentary Film "Art & Krimes" by Krimes about Acclaimed Artist and Activist, Jesse Krimes; the Northeast Premiere of Award-Winning Film "Pretty Problems," Tea Talks Featuring artists Don Gummer and Stephen Hannock; and an Intimate and Wide-Ranging Conversation with Female Directors, Writers and Producers.

To find out more we welcome Kelley Vickery, BIFF's Founder and Artistic Director and Artist Stephen Hannock.