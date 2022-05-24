Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:

What Artists Wear by Charlie Porter

The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees - from DK Publishing

Also - written and illustrated by E.B. Goodale

A Garden of Creatures by Shelia Heti, illustrated by Esme Shapiro

Children of the World by Nicola Edwards, illustrated by Andrea Stegmaier

Upcoming Events:

Poetry Night – Thursday, May 26, 6:30 pm

Mark Green, A Scientist’s View of Everything – Thursday, June 9, 6 pm

Janisse Ray, Wild Spectacle, Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans -- Sunday, June 19, 4 pm

June Gervais, Jobs for Girls with Artistic Flair, Wednesday, June 22, 6 pm

Kevin O’Hara, Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse - Thursday, June 30, 6 pm