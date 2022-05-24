Book Picks - Battenkill Books

© 2022
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:
What Artists Wear by Charlie Porter
The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees - from DK Publishing
Also - written and illustrated by E.B. Goodale
A Garden of Creatures by Shelia Heti, illustrated by Esme Shapiro
Children of the World by Nicola Edwards, illustrated by Andrea Stegmaier

Upcoming Events:
Poetry Night – Thursday, May 26, 6:30 pm
Mark Green, A Scientist’s View of Everything – Thursday, June 9, 6 pm
Janisse Ray, Wild Spectacle, Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans -- Sunday, June 19, 4 pm
June Gervais, Jobs for Girls with Artistic Flair, Wednesday, June 22, 6 pm
Kevin O’Hara, Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse - Thursday, June 30, 6 pm

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
