Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
List:
What Artists Wear by Charlie Porter
The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees - from DK Publishing
Also - written and illustrated by E.B. Goodale
A Garden of Creatures by Shelia Heti, illustrated by Esme Shapiro
Children of the World by Nicola Edwards, illustrated by Andrea Stegmaier
Upcoming Events:
Poetry Night – Thursday, May 26, 6:30 pm
Mark Green, A Scientist’s View of Everything – Thursday, June 9, 6 pm
Janisse Ray, Wild Spectacle, Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans -- Sunday, June 19, 4 pm
June Gervais, Jobs for Girls with Artistic Flair, Wednesday, June 22, 6 pm
Kevin O’Hara, Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse - Thursday, June 30, 6 pm