Book Picks - The Bookloft

Published March 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The Resting Place by Camilla Sten
A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross
Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan
Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins (pub date 4/19)
Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin
The First True Hitchcock: The Making of a Filmmaker by Henry K. Miller
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (pub 4/5)

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
