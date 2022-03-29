Book Picks - The Bookloft
This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
List:
The Resting Place by Camilla Sten
A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross
Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan
Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins (pub date 4/19)
Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin
The First True Hitchcock: The Making of a Filmmaker by Henry K. Miller
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (pub 4/5)