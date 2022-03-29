Book Picks - The Bookloft

This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

The Resting Place by Camilla Sten

A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross

Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age by Dennis Duncan

Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins (pub date 4/19)

Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin

The First True Hitchcock: The Making of a Filmmaker by Henry K. Miller

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (pub 4/5)