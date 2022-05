This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

The Year of the Horses by Courtney Maum

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

Apple Crush by Lucy Knisley

Miss Quinces by Kat Fajardo