4/18/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.
Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, and Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Jenny Gersten, who helmed the Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2011 to 2014, has again stepped into the role of Artistic Director on an interim basis. Gersten, the first woman to hold the job of artistic director at Williamstown joins us this morning to share a preview of the 2022 season.The 2022 season promises laughs, singing, and introspection, including a thrilling new suspense comedy, a disarmingly personal and intimate WTF-commissioned world premiere play, and a musical concert event celebrating Frank Loesser's magnificent score from "The Most Happy Fella," retold with dazzling new orchestrations.
We’ll learn about the new exhibition “Thomas Cole’s Studio: Memory and Inspiration,” which explores the creative directions of the painter’s last years, the rich and diverse group of works left in his studio at his death, and how his example so powerfully affected the evolution of art in America. Thomas Cole was already the most famous landscape painter in America when he died unexpectedly at the age of 47 in February 1848. Betsy Jacks is Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and joins us in studio. On the phone, we welcome Franklin Kelly, Senior Curator of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, who is curating the exhibition at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, New York.
Jim Kaat spent 25 years in the majors, pitching in the 50s and the 80s, and never really left, also working as a coach and broadcaster. And now, at age 83, the 16-time Gold Glover and winner of 283 games is finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in July.
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we speak with Mary Ellen Whitney - CEO & Founder of STRIDE Adaptive Sports and Christine Golden, their Development Director. Welcome.