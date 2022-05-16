© 2022
The Roundtable

The birth of FBI profiling explored in new book by Ron Franscell

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Ron Franscell is the acclaimed author of 18 books and has been hailed as one of America’s best narrative nonfiction writers. A journalist who has covered war and natural disasters abroad, he wrote the international true-crime bestsellers "The Darkest Night" and the 2017 Edgar finalist "Morgue: A Life in Death."

His new book, "ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling" delivers an account of the first time in history that the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit created a psychological profile to catch a serial killer.

The Roundtable fbiFBI investigationcriminal profilingprofileserial killer
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
