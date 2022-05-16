The birth of FBI profiling explored in new book by Ron Franscell

Ron Franscell is the acclaimed author of 18 books and has been hailed as one of America’s best narrative nonfiction writers. A journalist who has covered war and natural disasters abroad, he wrote the international true-crime bestsellers "The Darkest Night" and the 2017 Edgar finalist "Morgue: A Life in Death."

His new book, "ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling" delivers an account of the first time in history that the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit created a psychological profile to catch a serial killer.