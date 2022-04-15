© 2022
The Roundtable

Gregory Maguire discusses new book "Cress Watercress," event at Open Door Bookstore 4/16

Published April 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Gregory Maguire turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. In his latest, Cress Watercress, when Papa doesn’t return from a nocturnal honey-gathering expedition, Cress holds out hope, but her mother assumes the worst. Mama moves what’s left of the Watercress family to the basement unit of the Broken Arms, a run-down apartment oak with a suspect owl landlord, a nosy mouse super, a rowdy family of squirrels, and a pair of songbirds who broadcast everyone’s business. Can a dead tree full of annoying neighbors, and no Papa, ever be home? Gregory Maguire is the author of the incredibly popular books in the Wicked Years series, including "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which inspired the musical. He is also the author of several books for children, including "What-the-Dickens" and "Egg & Spoon."

Gregory Maguire will be at the Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady on April 16 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
