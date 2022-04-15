Gregory Maguire discusses new book "Cress Watercress," event at Open Door Bookstore 4/16

Gregory Maguire turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. In his latest, Cress Watercress, when Papa doesn’t return from a nocturnal honey-gathering expedition, Cress holds out hope, but her mother assumes the worst. Mama moves what’s left of the Watercress family to the basement unit of the Broken Arms, a run-down apartment oak with a suspect owl landlord, a nosy mouse super, a rowdy family of squirrels, and a pair of songbirds who broadcast everyone’s business. Can a dead tree full of annoying neighbors, and no Papa, ever be home? Gregory Maguire is the author of the incredibly popular books in the Wicked Years series, including "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which inspired the musical. He is also the author of several books for children, including "What-the-Dickens" and "Egg & Spoon."

Gregory Maguire will be at the Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady on April 16 from 1-2:30 p.m.