© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Basilica Hudson opens for 2022 with Earth Day Basilica GREEN programming

Published April 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Basilica-Hudson-by-Kiki-Vassilikis-for-The-Alt-2.jpg
Kiki Vassilikis
/
https://basilicahudson.org/programs/basilica-green/
Basilica Hudson, Hudson, NY

Tomorrow is Earth Day and Basilica Hudson is putting climate action at the forefront of its mission as it reopens this weekend for 2022. Founded in 2010 by musician Melissa Auf der Maur and filmmaker Tony Stone, Basilica Hudson is housed in a reclaimed, solar-powered 1880s industrial factory on the riverfront of Hudson, NY. In 2020, Basilica Hudson celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the expansion of BASILICA GREEN.

Building on Basilica Hudson’s long-standing commitment to environmental advocacy and the City of Hudson’s waterfront. On April 24th, BASILICA GREEN programming will activate multiple spaces on campus inviting the community to celebrate Earth Day Weekend. Free activities will include a teach-in on greening the grid, environmentally-focused art and youth activities, a workshop on how individuals can divest from fossil fuels, food, live music and more.

Melissa Auf der Maur joins us now to tell us more about this weekend’s Earth Day events – and other upcoming events at Basilica Hudson.

Basilica Hudson's new Jupiter Nights weekly series begins on May 5.

Tags

The Roundtable earth daygreengreen techgreen lifestylebasilica hudsonhudsonmelissa auf der maurarts and cultureavant-garde
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • exceptiontotherule-roundaboutunderground-daveharris-mirandahaymon.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Roundabout Underground presents Dave Harris' "Exception to the Rule," directed by Miranda Haymon
    Sarah LaDuke
    How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? This is the story explored in the new Roundabout Theatre Company Roundabout Underground production “Exception to the Rule” by Dave Harris and directed by Miranda Haymon.
  • Album cover for Janis Ian album "The Light at the End of the Line"
    The Roundtable
    Janis Ian's drawing a map for musician retirement - celebrates career with final album and tour
    Sarah LaDuke
    Singer and songwriter, Janis Ian, had her initial burst of fame as a teenager with her self-titled 1967 debut album and its hit single "Society's Child." She returned to the public eye in the mid-'70s with deeply personal songs about life and relationships on albums like “Stars” (1974) and “Between the Lines” (1975) - which featured her best known song, “At Seventeen.”Her self-determined final album “The Light at the End of the Line” was released in January on her label Rude Girl Records. She is traveling the world on her farewell tour and will play tonight, Friday, and Saturday evenings at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York.
  • hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (5).jpg
    The Roundtable
    20th Anniversary of Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village 4/16-5/8
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hancock Shaker Village is a landmark destination with 20 historic Shaker buildings, and thousands of Shaker artifacts. On the National Historic Register, it is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. The 20th Anniversary of Hancock Shaker Village’s Baby Animals Festival opens tomorrow - Saturday, April 16. I went there earlier this week and met with Director and CEO Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Livestock Manager, Christine McCue.
  • Bah'hatteno Ina (Red River Mother), 2022 - Raven Halfmoon Stoneware, glaze - 56 × 42 × 23 in
    The Roundtable
    "Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors" - Caddo Nation artist's exhibition of large-scale sculpture at Art Omi
    Sarah LaDuke
    Art Omi in Ghent, New York presents the works of contemporary artists and architects, and offers a range of large-scale works in nature, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery. The Sculpture & Architecture Park currently offers more than 60 works by artists and architects on view, with pieces added or exchanged each year.“Raven Halfmoon: Ancestors” is the current exhibition on view in the Newmark Gallery at Art Omi through June 12. A member of the Caddo Nation, Halfmoon was born and raised in Oklahoma, and has always been strongly connected to the arts and her heritage. This is the first solo institutional exhibition of Raven Halfmoon’s work. The gallery is host to six recent large-scale ceramic sculptures. Halfmoon’s sculptures examine entanglements between past and present, sampling from an array of sources including graffiti, Caddo tattooing and mythology, and her own family history. I visited Art Omi recently and spoke with Senior Curator of the Sculpture & Architecture Park Sara O’Keefe and with artist, Raven Halfmoon.
Load More