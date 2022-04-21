Basilica Hudson opens for 2022 with Earth Day Basilica GREEN programming

Tomorrow is Earth Day and Basilica Hudson is putting climate action at the forefront of its mission as it reopens this weekend for 2022. Founded in 2010 by musician Melissa Auf der Maur and filmmaker Tony Stone, Basilica Hudson is housed in a reclaimed, solar-powered 1880s industrial factory on the riverfront of Hudson, NY. In 2020, Basilica Hudson celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the expansion of BASILICA GREEN.

Building on Basilica Hudson’s long-standing commitment to environmental advocacy and the City of Hudson’s waterfront. On April 24th, BASILICA GREEN programming will activate multiple spaces on campus inviting the community to celebrate Earth Day Weekend. Free activities will include a teach-in on greening the grid, environmentally-focused art and youth activities, a workshop on how individuals can divest from fossil fuels, food, live music and more.

Melissa Auf der Maur joins us now to tell us more about this weekend’s Earth Day events – and other upcoming events at Basilica Hudson.

Basilica Hudson's new Jupiter Nights weekly series begins on May 5.

