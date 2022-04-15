20th Anniversary of Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village 4/16-5/8
Piglets at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Goat at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Piglets at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah LaDuke holding a lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
Goat and kids at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Ewe and lambs at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Cow at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
Hancock Shaker Village is a landmark destination with 20 historic Shaker buildings, and thousands of Shaker artifacts. On the National Historic Register, it is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.
The 20th Anniversary of Hancock Shaker Village’s Baby Animals Festival opens tomorrow - Saturday, April 16.
I went there earlier this week and met with Director and CEO Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Livestock Manager, Christine McCue.