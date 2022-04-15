© 2022
The Roundtable

20th Anniversary of Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village 4/16-5/8

Published April 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
1 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (5).jpg
Piglets at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
2 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke.jpg
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
3 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (6).jpg
Goat at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
4 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (4).jpg
Piglets at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
5 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (9).jpg
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
6 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (1).jpg
Sarah LaDuke holding a lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
7 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (2).jpg
Goat and kids at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
8 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (7).jpg
Ewe and lambs at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
9 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (8).jpg
Cow at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke
10 of 10  — hsv-babyanimals-2022-sarahladuke (3).jpg
Lamb at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke

Hancock Shaker Village is a landmark destination with 20 historic Shaker buildings, and thousands of Shaker artifacts. On the National Historic Register, it is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

The 20th Anniversary of Hancock Shaker Village’s Baby Animals Festival opens tomorrow - Saturday, April 16.

I went there earlier this week and met with Director and CEO Jennifer Trainer Thompson and Livestock Manager, Christine McCue.

Tags

The Roundtable Hancock Shaker Villageanimalsbaby animalsjennifer trainer thompsonlivestockshakerAgriculture
