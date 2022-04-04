© 2022
The Roundtable

"What's So Funny?: A Cartoonist's Memoir" by David Sipress

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
New Yorker staff cartoonist David Cypress joins us this morning to discuss, What’s So Funny, an evocative family memoir, a love letter to New York City, and an exploration of the origins of creativity.

Sipress writes about being a budding young cartoonist and his Upper West Side Jewish family in the age of JFK and Sputnik. As a dreamer and obsessive drawer, goes hazy when it comes to the ceaselessly imparted lessons-on-life from his father, the meticulous, upwardly mobile proprietor of Revere Jewelers, and in the face of the angsty expectations of his migraine-prone mother.

With self-deprecation, wit, and artistry, Sipress paints his hapless place in his indelibly dysfunctional family, from the time he was tricked by his unreliable older sister into rocketing his pet turtle out his twelfth-floor bedroom window, to the moment he walks away from a Harvard PhD program in Russian history to begin his journey as a professional cartoonist.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
