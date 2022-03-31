© 2022
The Roundtable

Andrew Yarrow's history of Look Magazine

Published March 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for "Look: How a Highly Influential Magazine Helped Define Mid-Twentieth Century America"
Potomac Books
/

Look, which was published from 1937 to 1971 and had about 35 million readers at its peak, was an astute observer with a distinctive take on one of the greatest eras in U.S. history—from winning World War II and building immense, increasingly inclusive prosperity to celebrating grand achievements and advancing the rights of Black and female citizens. In his new book, "Look: How a Highly Influential Magazine Helped Define Mid-Twentieth-Century America," Andrew L. Yarrow tells the story of Look magazine, one of the greatest mass-circulation publications in American history, and the very different United States in which it existed.

Tags

The Roundtable magazinepop culturecivil rightsnorman rockwell
