Andrew Yarrow's history of Look Magazine

The 2022 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. Oscar contenders include Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up." Also making the Best Picture nominee list: "Coda", "Dune", "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car," and "Belfast." With all of that information and 10 great movies and a lot of other nominations - let's talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.

