© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2022 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams

Published March 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
2022-oscarnominatedbestpicture-posters.jpg
Proviced
/
Assorted Studios

The 2022 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. Oscar contenders include Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up." Also making the Best Picture nominee list: "Coda", "Dune", "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car," and "Belfast." With all of that information and 10 great movies and a lot of other nominations - let's talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.

Tags

The Roundtable thelma adamsOscarsfilmfilm industryAcademy Awardsmovieacademy award
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More