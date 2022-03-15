© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

Published March 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book covers for books listed on this post
Assorted Publishers
/

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:
Olivia Wrapped in Vines by Maude Nepvue-Villeneuve, Illustrated by Sandra Dumais
It's Me, Henry by Stephanie Deslauries, Illustrated by Genevieve Depres 
Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies by Laura Thompson 
Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley And the Struggle For Equality by Tomika Brown-Nagin 

Sunflowers for Ukraine

Battenkill has partnered with Wildflower Graphics in Greenwich, NY to offer a beautiful sunflower greeting card for sale to help Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds will go to Choose Love's Ukrainian refugee assistance program.

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, March 31st, 6 pm: Sue Van Hook, who will present the book, Buzzy, her late brother's autobiography which he wrote in 1957 as a 7th grade English assignment, two weeks before he died at age 13 of acute childhood leukemia. Van Hook did the illustrations to accompany Buzz’s words, and the book is dedicated to families who have lost children.
  • Thursday, April 7th, 6:30 pm: Fiction Book Club. Will be in-store. We’ll be discussing The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O’Donnell
  • Saturday, April 30th – an all day celebration for Independent Bookstore Day that will involve giveaways, exclusive merchandise, sales and more

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
