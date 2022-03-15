Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:

Olivia Wrapped in Vines by Maude Nepvue-Villeneuve, Illustrated by Sandra Dumais

It's Me, Henry by Stephanie Deslauries, Illustrated by Genevieve Depres

Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies by Laura Thompson

Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley And the Struggle For Equality by Tomika Brown-Nagin

Sunflowers for Ukraine

Battenkill has partnered with Wildflower Graphics in Greenwich, NY to offer a beautiful sunflower greeting card for sale to help Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds will go to Choose Love's Ukrainian refugee assistance program.

Upcoming Events

