Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
List:
Olivia Wrapped in Vines by Maude Nepvue-Villeneuve, Illustrated by Sandra Dumais
It's Me, Henry by Stephanie Deslauries, Illustrated by Genevieve Depres
Heiresses: The Lives of the Million Dollar Babies by Laura Thompson
Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley And the Struggle For Equality by Tomika Brown-Nagin
Sunflowers for Ukraine
Battenkill has partnered with Wildflower Graphics in Greenwich, NY to offer a beautiful sunflower greeting card for sale to help Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds will go to Choose Love's Ukrainian refugee assistance program.
Upcoming Events
- Thursday, March 31st, 6 pm: Sue Van Hook, who will present the book, Buzzy, her late brother's autobiography which he wrote in 1957 as a 7th grade English assignment, two weeks before he died at age 13 of acute childhood leukemia. Van Hook did the illustrations to accompany Buzz’s words, and the book is dedicated to families who have lost children.
- Thursday, April 7th, 6:30 pm: Fiction Book Club. Will be in-store. We’ll be discussing The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O’Donnell
- Saturday, April 30th – an all day celebration for Independent Bookstore Day that will involve giveaways, exclusive merchandise, sales and more