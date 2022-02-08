Book Picks - Oblong Books and Music
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.
List:
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz
Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberg
Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids by Cynthia L. Smith
The Supervillain's Guide to Being a Fat Kid by Matt Wallace
Ain't Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jason Griffin