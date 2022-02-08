© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Music

Published February 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz
Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberg
Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids by Cynthia L. Smith
The Supervillain's Guide to Being a Fat Kid by Matt Wallace
Ain't Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jason Griffin

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
