Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
The Agitators by Dorothy Wickenden
New Women in the Old West by Winifred Gallagher
Girlhood by Melissa Febos
The Right to Sex by Amia Srinivasan
Paradise by Victoria Redel
Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
White on White by Aysegul Savas
A Velocity of Being edited by Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick