The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Published March 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

The Agitators by Dorothy Wickenden
New Women in the Old West by Winifred Gallagher
Girlhood by Melissa Febos
The Right to Sex by Amia Srinivasan
Paradise by Victoria Redel
Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
White on White by Aysegul Savas
A Velocity of Being edited by Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
