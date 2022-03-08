Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

The Agitators by Dorothy Wickenden

New Women in the Old West by Winifred Gallagher

Girlhood by Melissa Febos

The Right to Sex by Amia Srinivasan

Paradise by Victoria Redel

Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

White on White by Aysegul Savas

A Velocity of Being edited by Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick