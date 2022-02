Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

Shakespeare and Company by Sylvia Beach

Before the Flood: Destruction, Community, and Survival in the Drowned Towns of the Quabbin by Elizabeth C. Rosenberg

Among Familiar Shadows by Bruce Coffin

Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk

The Baseball 100 by Joe Posnanski