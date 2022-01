This week's Book Picks come from Giovanni Boivin

of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

"The Starless Crown," by James Rollins

"Road of Bones," by Christopher Golden

"How to be Perfect," by Michael Schur

"The Patience Stone," by Atiq Rahimi

"Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves," by Meg Long

"Anatomy: A Love Story," by Dana Schwartz

"Poison for Breakfast," by Lemony Snicket

"Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli," by Mark Seal