Falling into Place - The Viking Cupboard at Hudson Valley Community College

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we find out about food insecurity/food pantry efforts at Hudson Valley Community College. We welcome Louis Coplin, Vice President of Student Affairs; and Alfredo Balarin, Director of Student Activities.