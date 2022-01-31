© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - The Viking Cupboard at Hudson Valley Community College

Published January 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Hudson Valley Community College
/

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we find out about food insecurity/food pantry efforts at Hudson Valley Community College. We welcome Louis Coplin, Vice President of Student Affairs; and Alfredo Balarin, Director of Student Activities.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
