Falling into Place - Social Enterprise and Training Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Social Enterprise and Training Center (SEAT) in Schenectady, NY. We welcome Jennifer Lawrence Founder/CEO & Emanuel McCall, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator.