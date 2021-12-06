© 2021
The Roundtable

New York City Ballet Dancer, Megan Fairchild, on mental health and excellence

Published December 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST
Ballet may look glamorous and effortless to audience members, but it requires grueling discipline. It’s a competitive and physically and mentally demanding career that combines elite athleticism, artistry, and performance.

As a principal ballerina with New York City Ballet —not to mention a mother of three and a recent MBA graduate from NYU’s Stern School of Business — Megan Fairchild is all too familiar with these challenges. In her new book, "The Ballerina Mindset," she shares what she’s learned from her nearly two-decade career, drawing upon her own experiences to reveal how she learned to overcome everything from stage fright and negative feedback, to a packed calendar and weight management.

