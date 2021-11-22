© 2021
Assembly impeachment report finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees, hid COVID death numbers, used state resources for book
The Roundtable

First Fill Spirits whiskey suggestions for the holidays

Published November 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST
If you are always on the hunt to find great whiskey from around the world there is a new shop in our region owned by whiskey experts to curate the best whiskies from around the world. First Fill Spirits in Saratoga Springs features Bourbon, Rye, Scotch, Irish, Japanese or other New World whiskey options.

We welcome co-founders of First Fill Spirits in , Saratoga Springs, New York Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky to teach us about great whiskies for gifts - or maybe just for you.

Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch 20YR Limited Edition Sauternes Finish
Found North 16YR Canadian Rye Whiskey
The Red Spot Irish Pot Still
Starward Australian Single Malt matured in Barossa Valley Red Wine Casks, Single Barrel*
Stellum Bourbon Single Barrel*

*First Fill Spirits Single Barrel Exclusives

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
