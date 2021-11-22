First Fill Spirits whiskey suggestions for the holidays

If you are always on the hunt to find great whiskey from around the world there is a new shop in our region owned by whiskey experts to curate the best whiskies from around the world. First Fill Spirits in Saratoga Springs features Bourbon, Rye, Scotch, Irish, Japanese or other New World whiskey options.

We welcome co-founders of First Fill Spirits in , Saratoga Springs, New York Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky to teach us about great whiskies for gifts - or maybe just for you.

List:

Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch 20YR Limited Edition Sauternes Finish

Found North 16YR Canadian Rye Whiskey

The Red Spot Irish Pot Still

Starward Australian Single Malt matured in Barossa Valley Red Wine Casks, Single Barrel*

Stellum Bourbon Single Barrel*

*First Fill Spirits Single Barrel Exclusives