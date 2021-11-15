They Might Be Giants - John Linnell - "Book"

They Might Be Giants have a new album and art book available now - both entitled "Book." The book "Book" is a 144-page cloth-bound hardcover art book of They Might Be Giants' lyrics set in concrete poetry by Paul Sahre on an early 70s IBM Selectric typewriter and the remarkable photography by Brian Karlsson.
"Book" finds TMBG expanding their world-view through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. Two-time Grammy winners, TMBG started with Dial-A-Song Service powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments, since then they have made 23 albums and have infiltrated your television sets with original themes and incidental music for numerous shows and commercials. They have a new song every day on their smartphone app.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi are touring in support of their latest album “They’re Calling Me Home” and will be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 5 and at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, New York on Saturday, November 6.
This Saturday, November 13, the Oklahoma City based psychedelic rock outfit, The Flaming Lips, will play The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York with special guest, Particle Kid. Touring in support of their 2020 album “American Head,” The Flaming Lips live show offers not only their euphonic offerings from nearly four decades of music creation but also: balloons, confetti, complex and beautiful lighting designs, and inflatable puppets. Wayne Coyne is the front-man for The Flaming Lips and he joins us.