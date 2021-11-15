They Might Be Giants - John Linnell - "Book"

They Might Be Giants have a new album and art book available now - both entitled "Book." The book "Book" is a 144-page cloth-bound hardcover art book of They Might Be Giants' lyrics set in concrete poetry by Paul Sahre on an early 70s IBM Selectric typewriter and the remarkable photography by Brian Karlsson.

"Book" finds TMBG expanding their world-view through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. Two-time Grammy winners, TMBG started with Dial-A-Song Service powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments, since then they have made 23 albums and have infiltrated your television sets with original themes and incidental music for numerous shows and commercials. They have a new song every day on their smartphone app.

John Linnell joins us.